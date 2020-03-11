MOSES LAKE — K-9 Unit dog from Moses Lake Police Department, Chief, was saved by Washington State University veterinarians on Feb. 29 after suffering a gunshot wound to the head.
In pursuit of a robbery suspect on Feb. 28, Chief was shot through his left eye. In need of immediate care, it was determined he be airlifted to the WSU’s Veterinarian Teaching Hospital.
Captain Mike Williams comments, “Initially, Chief was sent to a vet in Moses Lake and he was kept alive for about 2 hours.”
After being airlifted to WSU, veterinarians were concerned Chief suffered from brain injuries. He arrived at the hospital bleeding profusely from his nose and struggling to breathe because of swelling in his mouth from the injury.
Two veterinarian doctors, two veterinarian techs, a fourth-year veterinarian student, and a veterinarian neurology resident assisted in stabilizing the K-9.
After a CT scan to determine whether Chief’s brain was impacted by the .22-caliber bullet, the attending was shocked to discover the bullet went through his left eye, shattered his jaw, but the bullet missed Chief’s brain completely.
“It was a very stressful situation,” Capt. Williams expanded, “first and foremost, we were worried about [Officer Nick Stewart] then we were concerned for the welfare of our K-9.”
One of the veterinarians attending, Dr. Emilia Terradas believed if the gunshot wound was angled differently “would have killed him.”
Chief had his left eye surgically removed and was discharged on March 4 with a police procession. Agencies throughout eastern Washington were in attendance, including Moses Lake, Pullman, and Spokane.
Officer Nick Stewart, Chief’s handler, commented on the day Chief was released from WSU care stated he was grateful to the veterinarians of WSU and Pioneer Veterinarian Clinic in Moses Lake in caring for his partner. “I’m just excited to get him home. If it wasn’t for them, he wouldn’t have made it. Thanking them isn’t enough.”
Due to being in the early investigative nature of the incident, Officer Stewart was unavailable for a comment updating Chief’s wellbeing, however Capt. Williams ensures that “he is recovering well, resting comfortably at home with his handler.”
It was unconfirmed whether Chief will return to active duty.
