SUNNYSIDE — Since opening its doors in 2007, HAPO Community Credit Union, resting snugly on South Sixth Street, has been assisting residents of Sunnyside for all their financial needs and going beyond to be there for personal needs as Financial Service Specialist Jenessa Ruiz illuminated.
Ruiz believes that working in the banking industry is not just about making money, “It’s about making relationships with people in the community and being more than just their banker, I’m their friend as well,” she beamed.
Having to close their lobby to ensure the safety of the community and staff, HAPO has pushed for their members to visit by appointment only, but that doesn’t mean the bank has slowed down.
“We’ve been busy like crazy!” Ruiz exclaimed as she added that the added structure has made her days fly by. Although, she does miss having her random walk-ins stop in just to say hello to her.
“I used to have members everyday bring in, you know, a little pan dulce, or like a cookie! I do truly miss my regulars who come in just to chit chat,” the employee of three years conveyed. She even received a card from a member who had just become a new grandmother to a baby girl.
Coworker Stephanie Morales, who is also a Financial Service Specialist agrees that the bank has been busy. Morales explained the pandemic has caused employees to be flexible and complete tasks that may be outside of their job title.
“If it’s super busy, we all run out and do things,” the 28-year-old affirmed. The bank tellers complete over 1,000 transactions a day, often having to venture outside of the building to assist in making the process of banking smoother for the members whose cars wrap around the building.
While the pandemic brought many challenges, both Morales and Ruiz agree that their jobs may have gotten a bit more hectic, but they are still doing the same job they’ve always done at the bank.
“At the end of the day, I’m still doing accounts, loans, and still helping out our customers,” Morales imparted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.