SUNNYSIDE — On the scheduled school board meeting of Aug. 10, Superintendent Kevin McKay and Executive Director of Finance Jeff Loe discussed the budget for this last fiscal year while also bringing up the uneasiness for the security of transportation services.
While the 2020-2021 school year is as of now secured, McKay stressed, “Any time there is a financial crisis within our country or our state, because our school is publicly funded, it concerns the school district.”
The financial impact COVID-19 has presented the public education sector has been of great concern to the school board, Superintendent McKay, and Loe especially since much of public school funding is based on enrollment.
Each month, Sunnyside School District counts the students and report back to the state and get funding accordingly. If they get more funds per student, the school district may have to pay back the surplus funds, he explained.
Enrollment would also affect transportation. According to McKay, transportation is a huge cause for apprehension because they get their financing from ridership numbers and would not get the funds they need if there are no riders.
“Until the legislature goes into a session to change the law, if they decide to, that is what we’re faced with if we continue in the remote model.”
Not only would bus drivers be at risk, but mechanics for the buses, special education assistance riders, and office staff that use the bus would also be at stake.
Another worry McKay has is how the legislation may proceed. Unless the legislation goes back in session prior to January 2021, there would be nothing to worry about for the current budget. If the legislation does decide to have a special session at Governor’s request or if the majority of the legislation agrees to it, there could be worry for the funding for the 2021 school year.
McKay reiterated that the district is in a good financial position despite the bleak outlook. “It’s because we operated our schools within the budget we’ve established,” he expressed.
“These are the times that things you don’t control happen and you must be able to respond to them,” he stated.
The Board of Directors will meet on Aug. 31 to approve the budget for the coming school year. McKay stated he and Loe will be looking at the budget, updating the board at each meeting.
