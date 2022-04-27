Key Club collects donations for The Lighthouse center

Sunnyside High School Key Club members stand outside at the intersection of Sixth Street and Edison Avenue to raise funds for The Lighthouse center during the Key Club’s “Spring Thaw” event, April 15.
“The ‘Spring Thaw’ went really well. A lot of the community came out and supported the kids in their efforts to fundraise. It was great seeing the community come together in support,” said Sunnyside High School teacher, John Kranz.
The students raise more than $1,340 dollars. Just shy of what the club raised in January during their “Freeze Out” fundraising event.
“The students were very happy with the results, and I am sure The Lighthouse will appreciate the effort,” Kranz said.
