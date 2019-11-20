GRANGER — The Missoula Children’s Theatre production of “The Tortoise Versus the Hare’ featuring 60 Granger school students will be presented on stage Saturday, Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. at Roosevelt Elementary School, 405 Bailey Ave.
The actors began rehearsing for the show Monday, Nov. 18 after school.
There is no charge, but donations will be accepted at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.