Parents with children turning five years of age on or before Aug. 31 are encouraged to register their child for the upcoming school year.
According to Sun Valley Elementary Principal Jeri Paulakis, it is very important for students to get registered because it allows the school to effectively plan lessons, provide digital devices and training opportunities for new students and families, and have students complete Washington state mandated testing prior to the start of school.
In order to register, families can visit www.sunnysideschools.org and click on the Enrollment Options. From there, Kindergarten Registration is located in the left-side menu.
Required documents include a birth certificate, immunization records, and proof of home address, which can include a copy of a lease, or a utility or cable bill dated within the last two months. Other important information to have is the child’s health history, and the name and phone number of at least two emergency contacts.
If parents have the ability to photograph the birth certificate, immunization records, and proof of residency with their phone or scan them to their computer, documents can be uploaded to the registration form from home. If not, copies can be made at Sun Valley Elementary and the SSD District Office.
The Sunnyside School District Office is open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sun Valley Elementary will be open starting August 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily.
If assistance is needed outside of the listed hours, please take a few moments to fill out this form https://bit.ly/SSDKinderSurvey and a member of the SSD Registration Team will reach out during the time indicated.
Questions can be directed to the Family Engagement Office at 509-836-8721.
