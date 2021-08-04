The Sun Valley Elementary School is hosting its first kindergarten round up for incoming students next week.
The event will be held from Monday, August 9, until Thursday, August 12 at the elementary school.
Hours of operation are from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The round up is only intended for students who have registered for this school year and submitted all documents needed for registration.
The documents needed include a birth certificate, proof of address, and immunization records of the attending student/s.
Jeri Paulakis, the principal at Sun Valley elementary stated, “Sun Valley encourages parents to complete registration as soon as possible for student placement.”
At the event, students and parents will be able to play games, meet teachers and fellow students, and get a firsthand experience in a classroom environment.
“It’s a time to start building relationships and introducing the children to a kindergarten classroom,” Paulakis said.
If you have any questions concerning the event, please contact the Sun Valley Elementary School office at 509-836-7520. Hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
