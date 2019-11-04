SUNNYSIDE — A local Korean War veteran Ed Prilucik Sr. will receive his “quilt of valor “as part of the Veterans Day program on Nov. 11at 11 a.m. at the Jerry Taylor Veterans Plaza, South Ninth Street and East Edison Avenue.
In addition, the volunteers who helped to install the flag poles will be honored by the Sunnyside American Legion Post , announced post co-commander Ed Werkhoven.
“Veterans Day is a day set aside to honor our veterans for their service to our country,” local Post Commander Greg Schlieve remarked.
He encouraged visitors to the programs to bring chairs and to dress warmly.
The program is expected to last about 20 minutes.
