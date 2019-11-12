SUNNYSIDE — Washington State voters put on their taxpayer hats and voted again to lower the car tab fees and cap them at $30 during the last week’s Nov. 5 General Election.
Latest available ballot tally from the Tim Eyman-sponsored Initiative 976, to roll back car tabs and cap them at $30 is: Yes 786,061 53.99 percent and No 669.888 46.01%.
The financial impacts vary in the lower valley, but the commonality is the impacts mean losses of transportation related improvements or programs, for all the area communities.
In Sunnyside, the Transportation Benefit District, which was approved in Fall of 2019, will go unfunded, for now. The car tan fee excess was to be for transportation related improvements.
Sunnyside City Manager Martin Casey said by email, “Fortunately, there are no immediate impacts to any Sunnyside transportation projects. The City Council proceeded carefully by holding off on any funding decisions for the TBD (Transportation Benefit District) until after the election.”
Had the initiative been turned down, Sunnyside’s estimated yearly share on a $20 additional fee on car tabs would have been in the neighborhood of $230,000.
In Grandview, the impact means a loss of the specially earmarked $180,000 received each year. Matt Cordray, Grandview City Treasurer said to expect changes in programming from the approval of ballot measure.
“Initiative 976 will impact the City of Grandview greatly,” Cordray said. “We were receiving revenue through Transportation Benefit District (TBD) fees, which also affect the grants we had been receiving. We were using TBD funds for our local match on any TIB grants.
City of Prosser officials had planned to use the expected $100,000 in TBD funds to complete the second residential road project, on Margaret Street, following the successful reclamation paving project on Yakima Avenue using TBD money. The roadway work is 50 percent funded, but changes to the project will need to be discussed, according to Toni Yost, City Finance Officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.