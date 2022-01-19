Larissa Leon wins $10,000 Duck Brand scholarship

Larissa Leon, of Sunnyside and a member of the Sunnyside High School Class of 2022, received the news of her winning the 2021 #StuckatProm Duct Tape Scholarship Challenge on Wednesday, July 21. The Sunnyside High School senior has won a $10,000 grand prize for her duct tape crafted dress inspired by the Folkloric styled dresses that stem from both Indigenous and Spanish practices.

 Courtesy/Larissa Leon

Sunnyside High School student and National winner of the “STUCK at PROM” Duct Tape scholarship contest Larissa Leon will be the special guest at the “Prom Thru the Ages” United Way fundraiser Friday, Feb. 11.

This inaugural event helps support United Ways mission to end intergenerational poverty.

The event includes a dinner, dance, and auction. The Prom starts at 6 p.m. at the Yakima Convention Center. Tickets are available at www.uwcw.org for those 18 years old or older.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.