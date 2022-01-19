Sunnyside High School student and National winner of the “STUCK at PROM” Duct Tape scholarship contest Larissa Leon will be the special guest at the “Prom Thru the Ages” United Way fundraiser Friday, Feb. 11.
This inaugural event helps support United Ways mission to end intergenerational poverty.
The event includes a dinner, dance, and auction. The Prom starts at 6 p.m. at the Yakima Convention Center. Tickets are available at www.uwcw.org for those 18 years old or older.
