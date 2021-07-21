When a community bands together, great things happen. Larissa Leon of Sunnyside is celebrating her winning of the 2021 #StuckatProm Duct Tape Scholarship Challenge. The Sunnyside High School senior has won a $10,000 grand prize for her duct tape crafted dress. She received the news on Wednesday, July 21.
The dress was created by hand and crafted entirely with duct tape. Leon took inspiration from her years as a Folkloric dancer, wanting her dress to be colorful and full of movement.
“When I heard Duck Brand had a scholarship, I knew I had to make a special creation. I was inspired by the Folkloric styled dresses that stem from both Indigenous and Spanish practices. The dresses are decorated with ribbon, flowers, and include a full flowy skirt,” the contest winner said. “The gown was designed to honor my culture, helping me pay homage to my roots, along with making a beautiful dress for prom that’s made out of duct tape, something that many of my friends and family thought to be impossible.”
The dress, which is full of floral and lace details, took 47 rolls of duct tape and 163 hours to complete.
The designs of the competition's eight runners-up can be viewed at https://www.duckbrand.com/stuck-at-prom/winners
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.