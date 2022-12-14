Last day for toy drive is Saturday

A Christmas market hosted by Popping Designs by Karina, AB Photography and A Castro Escobar Project was in full swing at the Sunnyside Community Center on Saturday, Dec. 10.
Community members enjoyed shopping from the more than 35 vendors, plus the singing of Christmas carols sung by the choir from the local congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.