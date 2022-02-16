GREAT FALLS, Montana — Emilee Maldonado’s determination has been paying off with her monumental win over Montana State-Northern to score her 2,000th career point.
The former Sunnyside High School basketball player and current Argos point guard scored 9-19 in the paint, 3-6 from the 3-point line, and 3-5 free throws to make a combined 24 points in a decisive 76-64 victory.
The Argos are ranked 19 according to the 2021-22 NAIA Women's Basketball Coaches’ top 25 poll thanks to the part Maldonado has played within the organization. Maldonado has been the leading scorer in 17/29 games so far this season. According to Maldonado, she shows up an hour early to every game to shoot hoops as a warmup.
Her determination does not go unseen, especially by her parents who she said, “Both have been my biggest role models growing up, helping be the person I am.”
She also gave homage to her Parents when asked about her qualities that have gotten her this far stating, “Hard work and being committed, I think that is one of the bigger things that my parents have always instilled in me was to just work hard and things will play out the way they do.”
Although Maldonado goes to school in Montana, her family will always be there to support her. “It was great to be there in person to see her reach that milestone. Her hard work has paid off,” said grandmother, Mary Gomez, who got the chance to witness her 2,000-point at the McLaughlin Center along with more family members.
When asked about the milestone of her 2,000 point she responded with a statement showing just how much her teammates had a contribution to this achievement, “It just shows throughout all that I’ve played with my team, it shows the trust they have built upon me.”
Emilee Maldonado, a leader on the court, also strives to be a leader off the court by taking Organizational Leadership classes and applying to grad school. In the coming years, it is apparent that Maldonado has a lot ahead of her as a bright young woman from Sunnyside.
