PROSSER — Applications are available now for the 2020 Prosser Leadership class.
The class is open to anyone living or working in Prosser. The eight-month class meets once a month for in-depth learning about Prosser along with leadership development.
Applications are available online at www.prosser.org or by calling 509-786-3600 for more information. Applications are due Nov. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.