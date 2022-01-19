Learning Center reopens to in-person instruction

The Sunnyside Learning Center, 2590 Yakima Valley Hwy, reopened for in-person instruction beginning Monday, Jan. 3 for the winter quarter.
The learning center, a part of Yakima Valley College, assists students working on their GED readiness skills to pass the exam and earn a high school diploma through college.
The GED instruction is a highly individualized program in a learning lab setting, with each student beginning at their current level of education. Students work closely with a lab instructor using both books and online resources to build the skills necessary to pass the four separate exams required to earn their GED.
Qualifying students can apply for a limited number of scholarships to take the individual Math, Language Arts, Social Studies and Science GED tests once they are ready.
“Our High School+ program allows students to earn a high school diploma through YVC. The program is set up to count any credits students have already earned while enrolled in high school,” said instructor Sherry Whittaker. “They take online classes, right at the Sunnyside Lab, to earn the credits they’re missing. Working on their classes from the lab allows them the opportunity to get one-on-one support from their Lab instructor.”
The Sunnyside Learning Center is open Monday through Thursday from noon to 3 p.m. For more information, please call 509-837-9623.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.