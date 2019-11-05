GRANDVIEW — Grandview’s Annual Holiday Toy Drive benefiting children of military families began Nov. 1 this year. The drive sponsored by Fred E. Hayes Post 57 of The American Legion in Grandview, is conducted with Operation Homefront and the Dollar Tree Stores. The drive ends Dec. 5.
Community members wishing to donate can do so at the Grandview and Sunnyside Dollar Tree stores.
The Legion collects the toys weekly and gives them to the 792nd Chemical Company based at the Grandview Armory.
