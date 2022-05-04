GRANDVIEW — After a much-delayed start, the Legion’s scholar recognition program has resumed for vocational programs at Grandview High School.
Grandview’s Fred E. Hayes Post 57 of The American Legion is the sponsor of this program.
Currently, only DECA and FFA are participating in the program.
The FFA scholars for the first and second trimesters are Cole Judkins and Natalie Copeland.
The DECA scholars for both trimesters were Laysha Ariaza, Noemi Barajas, Lilly Kassinger, Arieanna Medrano, and Jackeline Valdez. Anthony Rodriguez was named for the first trimester.
The program was initiated nearly ten years ago to encourage academic achievement among students enrolled in vocational-oriented pursuits. Students who are above a 3.5 cumulative GPA for a given trimester receive a certificate. At the end of the year, the top vocational student receives a gold medal. There are silver and bronze medals for the runner ups. A similar program is conducted for athletes.
When the Post started the program, it was initially for athletes; however, one member campaigned for an identical program for vocational students. That member has died, and the medal program has now been named after him. Medals are presented at the end of the school year.
