GRANDVIEW — The members of the Fred E. Hayes Post 57 of The American Legion have elected their officers for the upcoming year. All officers will assume their positions at the completion of the State Convention in late July.
Dudley Brown was elected as Commander. An Army veteran, he previously served as Chaplain and for the last several years has been the 1st Vice Commander. As a youth, Brown served as a Grandview Delegate to the Legion Boys State program.
Richard Zook, a Marine veteran and Nik Schultz, a recently retired veteran of the Coast Guard were elected as Vice Commanders. Schultz recently returned to Grandview with his family and is excited to get actively involved with the Legion.
John Myers, an Army veteran, was re-elected as Chaplain.
Curt Nealen, another Army veteran, was re-elected to a two-year term as an Executive Committeeman. He joins Warren Barmore, an Air Force veteran, who is serving his second year as an Executive Committeeman.
Robert Gates, a retired Army veteran, becomes the Junior Past Commander after serving multiple terms as Commander. He did not seek re-election since he and his wife Vicky are moving out of state this summer. Vicky Gates had served as the Sgt-at-Arms for the Post.
Jim Davidson, a Navy veteran, was re-appointed to serve as Adjutant and Finance Officer for a two-year term.
The position of Sgt-at-Arms is to be filled at a later date.
