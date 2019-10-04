TOPPENISH – A reception for renowned Yakima Valley artist Leo Adams will commence Sunday, Oct. 20, 5:30-7 p.m. in the Virginia S. Hislop Art Gallery on the Heritage University campus, 3240 Fort Road.
Adams’ “Reservation Viewpoints,” a collection of paintings and photographs will be featured as part of the university’s Cultural Congress display in cooperation with the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakima Nation.
The exhibit will continue through Dec. 4 in the gallery.
