PROSSER — Once a busy hub for shoppers in search of everyday family and home products, the bustling store and parking lot have been vacant for months. All that changes in mid-2020 as the former Hometown Prosser ShopKo building takes on new purpose following the recent purchase of the property by the Montemayer family, owners of the regional Lep-Re-Kon Harvest Foods chain.
Lep-Re-Kon Harvest Foods owners, Joe and Tim Montemayer, announced the acquisition and expansion to Prosser the week of Oct. 21. The Prosser property will be the family’s sixth full-service grocery store.
The recruitment of Harvest Foods to Prosser came as a result of analysis and community input generated by Prosser Economic Development. According to Deb Heintz, Executive Director, “This full scale, family owned grocery store will employ 40 and be a sustainable economic engine in our economy for many years.”
