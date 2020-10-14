SUNNYSIDE — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office has informed the public of an offender who has been released from jail and checked in near Yakima locations.
Level III offender Floyd Edward Koontz, 67, is reported to have changed his address to the 700th block of Yakima Valley Highway in Sunnyside.
Koontz was convicted in May of 1995 for rape of a child in the first degree.
The individuals who appear on such notifications have been convicted of a sex offense that requires registration with the Sheriff’s Office in the county of their residence. Further, their previous criminal history places them in a classification level which reflects the potential to reoffend.
If there are any questions about the community awareness program, call (509) 574-2600 or email cariann.ross@co.yakima.wa.us.
