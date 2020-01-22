SUNNYSIDE — The ballots for a $2.8 million Sunnyside School District levy to support school education programs and operations will be arriving in the voters’ mailboxes this week.
The four-year- Replacement Educational Programs and Operations Levy, formerly called a maintenance and operations levy, will be on the Feb. 11 ballot, Sunnyside School District Superintendent Scott McKay announced.
“The district is asking voters to consider the four-year levy with a rate of $1.59 per $1,000 in assessed property value,” McKay said, adding the ballot issue is a replacement for the tax levy, which ends December 2020.
“Levy funds are for learning,” McKay reiterated, adding that the district comes to the public every four years to ask for approval to continue the levy taxation.
The funds collected, beginning in 2021, pay for district needs not fully funded by the state, he added.
“The levy is not to be confused with the recent voter-approved bond, which was used for construction of the new high school facilities,” McKay explained.
“The levy taxes will be used to enhance the district’s school nurses and counseling staff, as well as school security needs within the district,” he declared.
In addition, the levy will support curriculum and instruction for such programs as the Highly Capable Program, and expanded student course offerings, McKay added.
Education technology in the classroom, labs including infrastructure and Wi-Fi systems will also be funded with the levy.
McKay has been speaking to community organizations at the city council as well.
He will preside at an informational levy meeting Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 8 a.m. at the city Community Center, 1521 S. First St.
