SUNNYSIDE — The Sunnyside School Replacement Education Programs and Operations Levy is passing with a hefty 61.92 percent margin, as of Feb. 14, well past the simple majority vote needed to pass. to the delight of the district officials.
“We are very thankful for the community’s support of the levy. The real winners here are the students,” said Superintendent Kevin McKay
“Any time we can get a levy passed is a good one,” he added, explaining the funds collected beginning in 2021, pay for district needs not fully funded by the state.
The Yakima County Elections reports showed the Sunnyside total ‘yes’ votes to 1,397 to 859 ‘no’ votes.
As the first ballot report was issued Feb. 11, it appeared that the $2.8 million replacement levy was sure to pass, as it only needed a simple majority “yes” vote.
Last year, the community approved a large construction bond to build new classrooms and ancillary facilities at the high school, a bond which also passed with a healthy margin.
“We are just thankful for all those who chose to support our schools,” he remarked.
Construction is well underway as the replacement levy was issued.
The four-year request replaces the current levy, which expires Dec. 31, 2020.
The election will be certified on Feb. 21, “…then we can relax,” McKay added.
Meanwhile, Mabton School District levy is receiving a 59.76 percent approval rate to a 40.24 percent “no” vote.
Zillah School District which also requested a replacement levy, saw voters giving their approval with 630 “yes” vote outpacing 435 “no” votes for a 59.15 approval rate.
Turn out for the special election was about 31.92 percent across the county for all eight issues that were on the Feb. 11 ballot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.