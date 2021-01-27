There was a motivating break in Friday morning’s weather which propelled Libby Werkhoven to get outside on the pathway playing the audio book “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn” from her phone and with the trusted steel grip of a mechanical pickup tool in one hand and five-gallon bucket in the other, she removed roadside trash in athletic fashion.
She is one of 15 Sunnyside Lower Valley Pathway Board members and six active representatives responsible for taking care of the paved, multi-use route from Bleyhl Co-op to Grandview city limits.
The 10-year board member normally picks up trash once a month with her husband Leroy, but he was teaching at Sunnyside Christian High School. The couple usually spend a few hours over the course of three days picking up trash along the five mile pathway portion from Walmart to just before the distribution center, she said.
Depending on the weather and their busy schedules, some months it may be more like three to six weeks in between their work party visits.
Mac Chambers, a retired Sunnyside School administrator is another faithful volunteer who helps collect trash during his early morning walks, she explained.
The recent resurgence and energy of activity along the pathway has contributed to the picturesque quality, she noted. “It’s safe and off the road and I think people appreciate that.”
“Since COVID, the use of the pathway has increased 10 times, especially with families. It’s been wonderful to see,” Werkhoven expressed. “You see people in wheelchairs out here. There’s one guy from Grandview. He roller skates and is amazing.”
During the pandemic, she along with a neighborhood girl, granddaughters, and nieces have added their own brand of creative and mixed media artwork to around 250 rocks, which they first started to share with the outdoor enthusiasts along pathway last April.
They have also added their pop art style of colorful and confident fun to broken up pieces of concrete curbing she finds along the meandering landscape. The oddly sized, quirky pieces of concrete are brought home to be colorfully repurposed by the inspiring collective.
Following the completion of another series as part of their roadside exhibit, the group visits the community pathway and places the crafted components within the safe refuge of the recreational environment for sharing.
“The favorite ones are the COVID-19 sad face. They don’t last a day out here,” Werkhoven laughed roadside. The volunteer put down the trash grabber tool and bucket to show a vast collection of pictures on her phone. “And I don’t think one of them are left,” she fondly recalled.
She swiped to enlarge the brightly illustrated rock that read, ‘put trash in the container’ and expressed, “Even that one disappeared and after Christmas it came back,” Werkhoven acknowledged.
Attempting to uncover the explanation about why the rocks have become popular with the energetic audience or the reason this particular one found its way back to the pathway, Werkhoven concluded, “Maybe some kid took it home for his mom and she screamed, ‘No, you better put that back!’”
She continued to browse through the entertaining pictures and the ones which inspired her to laugh above the roadside sounds from vehicles traveling by had already been reclaimed and passed on.
“‘U-Rock’ is probably our favorite,” Werkhoven smiled with a reverberating chuckle. “They all just seem to disappear.”
The 74-year-old was about a one-third of the way through the novel written by Betty Smith in 1943. The story is about an Irish girl who comes of age growing up in Brooklyn, New York and was a favorite novel among U.S. troops in WWII, she said.
One of the central themes of the semi-autobiographical book is the need for tenacity: the determination to rise above difficult circumstances.
And perhaps, an empowering pathway rock to symbolize that determined drive can provide the colorful inspiration to make it through the uncertainty of the day.
