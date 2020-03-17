SUNNYSIDE — Yakima Valley Libraries closed on the recommendation of state and federal officials includes the Sunnyside Community Library.
The library officials are following Governor Jay Inslee’s March 17-April 24 closure ban.
Library Executive Director Kim Hixson said she regretted the necessity of limiting the public’s access to the libraries, technology and physical materials.”
The library’s system of online resources remain accessible to patrons from home, using computer, tablet or mobile devices.
Hixson said the staff is making more materials, e-books, audio books, digitized magazines and streaming videos via its website (www.yvl.org/e-materials.
