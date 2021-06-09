As temperatures rise across the Lower Valley, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office reminds the community that life jackets, or personal flotation devices, are required while using stand-up paddle boards and kayaks.
Washington state laws require individuals to have a personal flotation device (PFD) either worn or attached to the paddleboard while on the water. The PFDs can be the normal life jacket, a fanny pack type or one that is attached to the paddle. This requirement is by RCW 79A.60.170 and the fine is a civil infraction of $99.00. This also applies to individuals while using a kayak.
It is also recommended that paddle-boarders use a tether cord so that if they are knocked off for some reason, they can pull the board back to them.
The Yakima County Sheriff’s office also asks that individuals write their name and phone number on the boards and kayaks in case they are separated from their vessel.
