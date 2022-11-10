This story was last updated Thursday, Nov. 10 at 3:54 p.m.
Election results for the General election on Tuesday, November 8 have started to come in.
The Yakima County has currently counted 47,4659 votes with an estimated 15,000 still left to be counted, the state currently has 1,992,396 votes counted with an estimated 728,149 still left to be counted as of Wednesday afternoon.
In the federal election for United States senator incumbent Patty Murray (D) currently hold the lead at 56.38 percent with Tiffany Smiley (R) currently holding 43.43 percent.
In the congressional elections for congressional district 4 incumbent Dan Newhouse (R) currently holds the lead with 67.29 percent of the votes with Doug White (D) currently holding 30.67 percent.
In the state executive election for secretary of state Steve Hobbs (D) currently holds the lead with 49.45 percent of the vote with Julie Anderson (N) holding 47 percent.
In the legislative election for legislative districts 14 positions 1 Chris Corry(R) currently holds the lead with 67.35 percent of the vote with Laurene Contreras currently holding 32.33 percent.
For position 2 Gina Mosbrucker (R) currently holds 67.91 percent of the vote with Liz Hallock currently holding 31.77 percent.
For the legislative district 15 state senator race Nikki Torres (R) currently holds the lead at 69.65 percent with Lindsey Keesling (D) currently holding 30.15 percent.
For Yakima Clerk Billie Maggard (R) currently holds the lead at 57.22 percent of the vote with Mischa Venables (R) holding 40.31.
For Yakima Coroner incumbent James "Jim" Curtice (R) currently holds the lead at 75.68 percent of the vote with Marshall Slight (R) holding 22.33 percent.
In the Commissioner elections for district 1 Amanda McKinney (R) currently holds the lead with 68.87 percent of the vote with Angie Girard (D) holding 30.87 percent.
For district 2 Kyle Curtis (R) currently hold the lead with 57.75 percent of the votes with Dulce Gutierrez (D) currently holding 41.72 percent.
For District 3 LaDon Linde (R) currently holds the lead at 51.22 percent of the voter with Steven L. Saunders (R) currently holding 45.71 percent.
In County elections for the Yakima County district court judge position 1 Gary Hintze currently holds the lead at 65.31 percent of the vote with Wes Gano currently holding 33.82 percent.
In state measures for Washington State advisory vote no. 39 current result show that 59.61 percent voted to repeal it.
For advisory vote no. 40 current results show that 53.26 percent voted to repeal it.
In county elections for the Yakima County proposition no. 1 current results show that 72.38 percent voted to authorize the EMS levy.
In the School elections for Mabton proposition no. 1 results currently show that 51.79 percent voted to reject it.
