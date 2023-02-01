LaDon Linde

LaDon Linde

District three County Commissioner LaDon Linde has recently been elected Chair for the Board of County Commissioners for 2023.

Linde was first elected as county commissioner for district three in November of 2020 with 2023 being the fist time he will lead the board as chair. As the chair Linde will run the meetings and sign paperwork on behalf of the Board of County Commissioners.

Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com

