District three County Commissioner LaDon Linde has recently been elected Chair for the Board of County Commissioners for 2023.
Linde was first elected as county commissioner for district three in November of 2020 with 2023 being the fist time he will lead the board as chair. As the chair Linde will run the meetings and sign paperwork on behalf of the Board of County Commissioners.
Though the board chair leads the meeting the commissioners board works as team with the Chair never representing the board without their consent.
Commissioner Linde has lived in the Yakima Valley since 1976 with him graduating from the Granger High School and later having six children that graduated from the Sunnyside High School.
Linde has years of experience in a variety of leadership roles, Linde has worked at the Sunnyside Astria Hospital as a compliance officer then the Director of the Medical Staff Office until he left the position to become commissioner in 2020.
As a County Commissioner Linde and two other take part in over 45 different board and committees between the three of them. These board and committees can be related to the county budget, healthcare, mental health, homelessness, transportation and roads, solid waste, water and law and justice.
“As a county commissioner, I have learned that the wheels of government turn much more slowly than they do in private business. This requires some patience. However, I enjoy the opportunity to work for the people of Yakima County, hear their concerns, and try to make local government work for them,” said County Commissioner Linde.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
