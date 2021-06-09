Celebrate this Independence Day in style, and safely at home, with the Old-Fashioned 4th of July @ Home Celebration Hot Dog Picnic Boxes presented by the Sunnyside Lions Club.
The Lions Club, along with Wal-Mart and Astria Health, are providing a total of 300 hot dog picnic boxes free to Sunnyside residents on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the Sunnyside Senior Center, 1400 Federal Way.
Each picnic box will include hot dogs, one package of hot dog buns, one big bag of potato chips, and individual packets of mayo, mustard, and ketchup.
Boxes will be available for pickup beginning at 10 a.m., and are one per family, while supplies last.
