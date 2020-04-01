SUNNYSIDE — To aid with the increased need for COVID-19 testing, four sites have been established in the lower valley over the past week.
Astria Sunnyside Hospital has set up a testing drive-by center at 803 E. Lincoln Ave., announced hospital spokesperson Ashleigh Oswalt.
In addition, Mid-Valley Community Clinic at 700 S. 11th Street and Swofford and Halma Clinic, 2303 Reith Way are also offering screening and testing, said Clinic Manager Tammie Laverman of Mid-Valley Community Clinic.
Prosser Memorial Health opened its dedicated Respiratory/COVID-19 Care Clinic, which is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 713 Memorial St.
“We are asking patients to remain in their car for evaluation when they arrive at the clinic,” PMH Communications Officer Shannon Hitchcock said. She also announced the hospital has launched a dedicated COVID-19 resource page on PMH website.
Only those who have been screened for COVID-19 with a lab order from their provider are being sent to the Astria Sunnyside Center, Oswalt said.
Those symptoms include a fever of 100 degrees or higher and/or cough and cold symptoms.
Prosser patients exhibiting cough or flu like symptoms are asked to call the clinic at 509-786-6030 to schedule an appointment.
In addition to having patients call ahead, several clinics are offering tele-conferencing to answer patients’ concerns and to avoid leaving home unless necessary.
Laverman said Dr. Wrung, who treats an older population, began video conferencing with his patients via FaceTime and Skype. The doctors at Swofford and Halma Clinic are doing the same, added Clinic Manager Estela Cardenas.
In keeping with social distancing protocols at the clinics, Laverman conveyed that well-checks are done in the mornings, and those individuals to be more at risk are seen in the afternoon through the screening process.
Mid-Valley Community Clinic has rented the former Fodor Chiropractic Offices, 1101 Tacoma Ave., for COVID-19 triage.
The four new COVID-19 drive-up clinics join similar clinics at Astria Toppenish Hospitals, Virginia Mason Memorial and Yakima Pediatrics.
“All patients are to remain in their cars for evaluation when they arrive at any of these clinics,” Laverman noted.
Yakima Health District confirmed Tuesday, March 31, that there were 161 cases of confirmed/presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in Yakima County. Three are recorded as deceased, 149 patients are at home recovering, and nine are reported hospitalized.
