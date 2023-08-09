Local crime lab opens in Zillah

The Yakima Valley Local Crime Lab held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, August 3. Vicki Baker, Deputy Director of the Yakima Valley Conference of Governments cut the ribbon for crime lab. Jim Restucci, Deputy Mayor of Sunnyside helped in the ribbon cutting with other local staff and government officials also present during the ceremony.

 Kennia Perez

ZILLAH — The Yakima Valley Local Crime Lab has officially opened its door for service with its launch being celebrated by their ribbon cutting ceremony, which was held on Thursday, August 3.

