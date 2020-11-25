SUNNYSIDE — The Washington State Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) has conducted 384 agricultural workplace safety and health inspections this year to make sure farmworkers are safe on the job.
130 of those inspections of agricultural employers have found violations for various health and safety concerns, including noncompliance with state rules related to COVID-19. Numerous inspections are still underway, so that number is expected to rise in the coming weeks.
One of the farms – also issued with one of the largest fines in the state – is local company, Evans Fruit Company Inc. with locations including Sunnyside, Cowiche, and Tieton.
The company was fined $6,600 following inspections in three locations that found employees were not wearing face masks, taking temperatures or social distancing. Evans is appealing the violations. An additional Evans inspection is still in progress.
The Sunnyside Sun reached out for comment, however, Evans Fruit Company, Inc. has not responded to efforts as of press time, Nov. 24.
