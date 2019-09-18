TOPPENISH — Word that local lawmakers are urging the U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to pursue open trade agreements for U.S. fresh potatoes with Japan, is gathering local support.
Getting the U.S.-Japan Free Trade Agreement to include U.S. fresh potatoes has a 26-year history of denial by the Japanese government, even though it will accept Washington dried and processed potatoes, Washington Potato Commission officials said Friday, Sept. 13.
“We are asking the administration to keep the conversation on trade talks going,” Matt Harris of the Washington Potato Commission said Thursday, Sept. 12.
“We are hoping Secretary Perdue will consider our position and the need for open trade, giving Japan access to Washington fresh grown potatoes,” Harris explained.
Last week. Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) wrote to Secretary Perdue urging the consideration of open market access for U.S. fresh potatoes in Japan as the administration negotiates the U.S.-Japan Free Trade Agreement.
“I strongly urge you to pursue full market access for U.S. fresh table stock potatoes to Japan as USDA is working to conclude the U.S.-Japan FTA,” Rep. Newhouse wrote in his letter. “The length of this outstanding market access and the absence of pest and disease issues should make this an achievable goal that will benefit Washington State’s potato industry and the entire U.S. economy.”
Newhouse’s support greatly encourages local growers like Mike Connors of Basin Gold of Pasco.
“We appreciate Congressman Newhouse being an advocate for agriculture and bring this issue to the forefront,” Connors commented.
“Anytime we can open a new fresh potato market is a good thing and a big deal,” Connors remarked, noting his family and partners grow potatoes throughout the Columbia Basin, including Yakima County in Wapato, Toppenish and in Grant County.
Connors, said the family’s company, Skone and Connors Produce and Packing also partners with Basin Gold sales offices in Pasco.
Connors’ company already exports chip potatoes to Japan as well as frozen potatoes for things like fries.
“But so far, Japan has been reluctant to accept U.S. fresh potatoes even though the process in which we handled the processes potatoes is the same methods for the fresh market varieties,” Connors explained.
Newhouse stated in his missive to Perdue that, “…the US-Japan Free Trade Agreement provides a unique opportunity to bring this long unresolved issue to a positive conclusion and generate an estimated $75-$100 million in annual exports.”
The process of opening the Japan market to fresh US potatoes has been ongoing since 1993, Newhouse wrote, adding the U.S. potato industry already has a long history of exporting fresh potatoes to many countries in the Pacific Rim, as well as Canada and Mexico.
