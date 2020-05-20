SUNNYSIDE — While not many spots were open for local candidates during the recent filing periods, a number of precinct chairman’s names were thrown into the election pool.
Filing as local precinct captains were Thomas Peterson, Jason Raines, Ron Stremler, Arie Van Wingerden and Theresa Hancock of Sunnyside.
Patricia Bratten of Mabton files as a precinct captain for her community.
Norm Childress, Joyce Johnson and Max Wickham of Grandview have filed as precinct captains. Jose Trevino of Granger also has filed.
The primary election is Aug. 4 and general election is Nov. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.