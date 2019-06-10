RICHLAND — The Masquerade Senior Prom for area seniors 55 and older will be on Thursday, June 20, from 2–5 p.m. at the Red Lion Richland Hanford House, 802 George Washington Way.
Individual tickets are $8 or $15 for couples. They can be purchased by phone at 509-837-1676 or online, https://heartlinkshospice.ejoinme.org/seniorprom. Space is limited and reservations are required.
All proceeds will benefit Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care programs, supporting local children and adults facing a life-limiting illness.
Table sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, call 509-837-1676.
