SUNNYSIDE — Local casual wear design company “Stay Gold Design and Print, Co.” is about to take the spotlight during Fashion Community Week in San Francisco.
“This is a huge milestone for us,” said designer and company owner Chelsea Dimas. “Especially since we’re a tiny but mighty brand from Sunnyside.”
Dimas, who uses a lot of local models in her shows, said she received the invitation to attend the three-day San Francisco show on July 9.
“We’re very excited, and of course, now we have to raise the registration fees to attend the shows,” she added.
Dimas is a 2010 Sunnyside High School graduate, who has been designing since she was 16. She is also a 2015 graduate of Pacific Lutheran University School of Arts and Communication with a bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts in Graphic Design.
“I formed my company in 2017,” she explained.
Her designs were first shown at local craft shows.
Stay Gold company has since graduated to be featured in regional art exhibitions and fashion showcases in Yakima and Seattle.
This is the second time Dimas has been invited to the California scene.
“We didn’t reach our goal last year,” Dimas mused.
Her fashion team includes 12 models, many of whom are from Sunnyside and beauty teams, which include Luxe Beauty Lounge and creative assistant Manny Dimas.
Dimas explained the Fashion Community Week is a nonprofit based program in the Bay Area that supports up and coming designers by providing a platform for them to showcase their work.
