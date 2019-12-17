YAKIMA — In a real world where most communities are unable to hold a discussion about homelessness, much less agree on the need to help the homeless, a trailblazing concept to help Yakima area homeless individuals is readying for an early 2020 launch.
The Yakima County Jail and its 10-acre campus, located near the Central Washington State Fairgrounds, are readying for a new chance at life, with the hope of helping individuals do the same. The jail and its campus are undergoing upgrades and changes to become one of the first of its kind, a campus devoted to caring for the homeless. The jail, according Yakima County Commissioner Mike Leita, will provide shelter, warmth, food and supportive services for individuals struggling with homelessness.
Two pods each with 56-person capacity are nearly ready to receive individuals needing rest, showers, meals and services.
Leita said extensive research and dialogue with area providers went into making the decision to put the costly, under-utilized jail back to work. The commissioners met for months with organizations and groups already helping individuals struggling with homelessness and its frequent accompanying conditions: addiction, poverty and health issues.
“We are already ‘dealing with’ homelessness in a fractured way,” Leita noted. He believes the county is capable of managing the burgeoning issue in a smarter fashion. “Let’s knit this thing together, work together and solve these two problems (unused jail and homelessness) at the same time.”
The board adopted a 2018 Homelessness Charter, which declares Yakima County will use its resources in a shared manner, “with the goal of making homeless in Yakima brief and rare.” A 0.3 percent sales tax was enacted in 2018, which has already, said Leita, raised more than $4 million to help cover costs.
The 10-acre campus will be known as the Care Campus, and will house essential support services, such as health, mental health, addiction counseling, court, workforce, and other providers.
