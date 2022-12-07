At approximately 11:38 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, Sunnyside Police officers found the 16th Street Market store at 1121 South 16th Street full of smoke.
At approximately 11:38 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, Sunnyside Police officers found the 16th Street Market store at 1121 South 16th Street full of smoke.
Sunnyside Fire Department was alerted to the scene to investigate.
Crews immediately requested assistance from other area fire departments for the structure fire.
Despite frigid conditions, crews from Sunnyside, Grandview, Mabton and Yakima Fire District 5 successfully knocked the fire down at 12:43 a.m.
There were no occupants at the time of the fire and no firefighter injuries were reported.
