MABTON — A Mabton homeowner opened fire on an uninvited man entering his home on Sunday evening, July 17, in the 5300 block of Sunnyside Mabton Rd. Deputies arrived to find the man deceased with a shotgun wound.
The homeowner, identified as 47-year-old Ray Bonewell, and the intruder, 30-year-old Mathew James Rand of Grandview, reportedly both went outside armed with guns during a confrontation, ending with Bonewell shooting Rand after refusing to lower his weapon.
According to a report from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, Bonewell admitted to being a convicted felon and should not own firearms. According to the report, Bonewell also admitted to selling stolen property for Rand and believed Rand was going to shoot him.
Bonewell has been arrested and booked into the Yakima County Jail for second degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm in the first degree.
Anyone with information regarding this case should contact Detective Garcia via email at Adrian.garcia@co.yakima.wa.us, send a tip through www.crimestoppersyakco.org, or call 509-574-2500. Reference case #22C11266.
