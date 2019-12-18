GRANGER — Granger police arrested an 18-year-old man, Friday, Dec. 13 after the officers received reports of suspects confronting two male juveniles near school property with a gun shortly after school release Thursday, Dec. 12.
A witness told police officers that the incident happened a few blocks from the Granger High School and that the suspect was probably a student.
Upon further investigation, officers were able to identify the suspect who drove himself to school.
The suspect, identified as Aurelio Valle Moreno, was charged with possession of a dangerous weapon on school grounds. He will be charged through Granger Municipal Court.
