OLDER AMERICAN NUTRITION PROGRAM
Monday, September 30 – Sweet and sour pork with rice, stir fry vegetables, zucchini, fruit cocktail, coffee, tea or milk.
Tuesday October 1 – Beef gravy, mashed potatoes, Normandy blend, vegetable entrée, orange, coffee, tea or milk.
Wednesday, October 2 – Split pea soup, cheese sandwich, diced carrots, cucumbers with ranch, pineapple, coffee, tea or milk.
Thursday, October 3 – Fish casserole, mixed vegetables, green beans, peaches, coffee, tea or milk.
Friday, October 4 – Chicken and mushroom, soup with brown rice, vegetables in entrée, Mandarin oranges, coffee, tea or milk.
Senior meals are served at Sunnyside Senior Center, 1400 Federal Way. Call (509) 426-2601 or toll free 855-426-2601 by 3:30 p.m. the day before to register for lunch.
SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, September 30 – Breakfast pizza or strawberry mini pancakes or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Tuesday, October 1 – Breakfast burrito or bagel with cream cheese or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Wednesday, October 2 – Pancake and sausage on a stick or maple waffle or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Thursday, October 3 – Breakfast combo with French toast sticks or uncrustable or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Friday, October 4 – Fruit smoothie or funnel cake with strawberry cup or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, September 30 – Popcorn chicken, frozen juice bar, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Tuesday, October 1 – Chicken fajita, refried beans, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Wednesday, October 2 – Turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, hot roll, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Thursday, October 3 –Pepperoni pizza, salad with dressing, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Friday, October 4 – Baja fish sticks, macaroni and cheese, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
MABTON SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, September 30 – Cereal, juice, fruit, milk.
Tuesday October 1 – Pancake and sausage stick, juice, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, October 2 – Ham, egg and cheese muffin, juice, fruit, milk.
Thursday, October 3 – Muffin, string cheese, juice, fruit, milk.
Friday, October 4 – TEACHER INSERVICE DAY. NO SCHOOL.
MABTON SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, September 30 – Chicken nuggets, Jo Jo’s, broccoli with ranch, pears, whole grain cookie, milk.
Tuesday, October 1 – Spaghetti with meat sauce, salad with carrots, peaches, breadstick, milk.
Wednesday, October 2 – Burrito, broccoli, pinto beans, applesauce, milk.
Thursday, October 3 – Chicken burger on a whole grain bun, lettuce, fries, oranges, milk.
Friday, October 4 – TEACHER INSERVICE DAY. NO SCHOOL.
ZILLAH SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, September 30 – Cinnamon toast cereal, crackers, fruit juice, variety milk.
Tuesday, October 1 – Breakfast pizza, raisins, fruit juice, variety milk.
Wednesday, October 2 – Yogurt and crackers, fresh fruit slices, fruit juice, variety milk.
Thursday, October 3 – Pancakes and fruit cup, fresh fruit, variety milk.
Friday, October 4 – Trix cereal and whole grain toast, fresh fruit, craisins, fruit juice, variety milk.
ZILLAH SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, September 30 – Pizza pocket, cauliflower, carrots with dip, fresh orange, variety milk.
Tuesday, October 1 – Beef taco snack, bean salsa, corn on cob, whole pear, variety milk.
Wednesday, October 2 – Mini cheeseburgers, celery sticks with dip, baby potatoes, whole banana, variety milk.
Thursday, October 3 – Hot dog with a whole grain bun, cookie, snap peas, broccoli dip, whole apple, variety milk.
Friday, October 4 – Turkey sandwich, chips, carrots and cucumbers with dip, fruit cup, variety milk.
GRANDVIEW SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, September 30 – Yogurt, apple juice, fresh fruit, bug bites, variety milk.
Tuesday, October 1 – Orange juice, fresh fruit, Zee Zee’s strawberry crisp soft baked bar, variety milk.
Wednesday, October 2 – Apple juice, fresh fruit, banana chocolate chunk bar, variety milk.
Thursday, October 3 – Apple juice, fresh fruit, power ball doughnut, variety milk.
Friday, October 4 – Strawberry mini pancakes, orange juice, fresh fruit, variety milk.
GRANDVIEW SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, September 30 – Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, cucumber and carrot sticks, peach slices, whole grain bread sticks, variety milk.
Tuesday, October 1 – Cheese pizza, cucumber slices, farmhouse cheddar chickpeas, fresh fruit, variety milk.
Wednesday, October 2 – Homemade spaghetti and meat sauce, tossed salad, sliced pears, whole wheat roll, variety milk.
Thurs, October 3 – Cheese zombie, cauliflower florets, tater tots, applesauce, variety milk.
Friday, October 4 – Beef and bean burrito, refried beans, baby carrots, fresh fruit, variety milk.
PROSSER SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, September 30 – Chicken drumstick, mashed potatoes with gravy, dinner roll, broccoli, carroteenies, peaches, variety milk.
Tuesday, October 1 – Beef dipper, whole grain rice, green beans, cauliflower, seasoned roasted chickpeas, banana, cookies, variety milk.
Wednesday, October 2 – Chicken strip, oven baked fries, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, cantaloupe, low fat ranch dressing, variety milk.
Thursday, October 3 – Chicken patty on a whole grain bun, oven baked fries, celery, leaf lettuce, grapes, variety milk.
Friday, October 4 – Whole grain taco shells, with taco meat, refried beans, cabbage, sweet peppers, shredded cheese, applesauce pouch, variety milk.
