GRANDVIEW — A passing motorist reporting a roof fire Monday evening may have saved the home of Tyler Green and Racheal Roberts of Old Prosser Road.
Yakima County Fire Protection District 5 arrived on the scene at approximately 5 p.m. to find a fire on the roof around the chimney of the single-story wood frame home.
No one was home at the time of the fire, so firemen worked to gain access to the roof while another crew applied water to the fire. The fire was contained to the roof but did extend to the adjacent roof rafters.
The occupants are being assisted by family members.
The fire caused $5,000 damage to the roof, and water damage to the attic and main floor of the dwelling.
