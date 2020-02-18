WAPATO — A Buena man, 22, has died on the evening of Feb. 16, and 3 others have been hospitalized due to a two-car head on collision on the 6700 block of Yakima Valley Highway.
Deputy Scot Swallow discloses that the collision scene was extensive with heavy damage to both vehicles, a 2004 Pontiac GranPrix and a 1999 Honda Accord.
Investigation revealed that the Pontiac was traveling on the Yakima Valley Highway over the 55 MPH speed limit and the vehicle crossed over the center line and struck the Honda head on.
The driver of the Honda died of massive head trauma and his passenger a 24-year-old male received severe injuries and was taken to Yakima Memorial Hospital.
The driver of the Pontiac, a Wapato man, 22, and his 17-year-old passenger from Toppenish were also hospitalized. The driver was later transferred to Harborview Medical Center due to his critical injuries.
The collision is under investigation by the Yakima County’s Sheriff’s Office Traffic Section for Vehicular Homicide as speed, alcohol, and drugs were a contributing factor by the driver of the Pontiac.
