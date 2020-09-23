SUNNYSIDE — Two Sunnyside police officers were involved in a shooting on Thursday, Sept. 18, at approximately 8 p.m. after responding to a violation of a no contact order.
Deputies from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Department (YSO) were dispatched to the 1200 block of Lester Road where Guadalupe Mejia Sr., 63, was reported to have been seen at the property of the protected persons of the domestic violence no contact order.
Prior to law enforcement arriving, the protected person of the no contact order advised that Mejia left the property in an unknown vehicle and was intoxicated.
YSO Deputy Arreguin called for Sunnyside Police Department (SPD) assistance and Officer M. Ausland and Officer J. Chiprez responded. In the lead, Officer Ausland attempted a traffic stop in a fully marked vehicle with lights and siren activated.
According to court documents, Mejia failed to stop and proceeded to ram multiple times into Officer Ausland’s police vehicle and into Deputy Arreguin’s vehicle during the pursuit, disabling both and causing injury to the Deputy.
Assisting Sunnyside officers attempted to disable Mejia’s vehicle by discharging their firearms at his vehicle. The vehicle was subsequently disabled by a ramming technique on the 700 block of North 16th Street.
The suspect was then detained without further incident. He was charged with driving under the influence, eluding, assault in the first and second degree, and violation of a no contact order. He was booked in Yakima County Jail and is being held on a $250,000 bond.
The injured deputy was transported via ambulance to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital and was released on Sept. 18.
The incident regarding the use of force by SPD officers will be investigated by the Yakima Valley Special Investigative Unit.
Officer Ausland and Chiprez were not injured during the incident and are on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
