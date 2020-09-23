Sunnyside Police

September 16

Fireworks Ravine Dr,

Suspicious Circ S 9Th St,

Welfare Check S 11Th St,

Mental Subject Homer St;

Fraud S 1St St

Theft S 4Th St

Welfare Check Saul Rd;

Threats Roosevelt Ct

Animal Problem E Ida Belle St

Animal Problem W Grandview Ave

20S08572 14:58:45 09/16/20 Animal Problem E Lincoln Ave; Martin Dent Sse3 Act

20S08573 12:09:13 09/16/20 Animal Problem Waneta Rd; Am Pm, Sunnysid Sss3 Act

Transport E Yakima Valley Hwy

Unwanted Guest E Kearney Ave,

Trespassing S 6Th St; Safeway,

Suspicious Circ S 6Th St & Grant Ave

Fire Structure Rouse Rd #32;

Theft E Yakima Valley Hwy;

Suicidal Person Heffron St,

Alarm Business Midvale Rd;

Harassment W South Hill Rd

Attempt To Locate Homer St

Suspicious Circ W Grandview Ave

Suicidal Person S 11Th St

Welfare Check Grant Ave

Citizen Assist Fairview Ave, Sunnyside, W Ssn2 Clo

Theft E Franklin Ave

Traffic Offense S 6Th St;

Theft E Lincoln Ave;

Welfare Check S Hamilton Dr

Traffic Hazard E Yakima Valley Hwy;

Suspicious Circ S 16Th St & Harrison Ave,

Transport Tacoma Ave

September 17

Transport Wallace Way; Yakima Valley

Theft S 7Th St,

Transport E Yakima Valley Hwy

Suspicious Circ E Yakima Valley Hwy

Civil Matter Yakima Valley Hwy

Welfare Check Sunnyside Ave,

Suspicious Circ E South Hill Rd, Sunnyside Ssw6 Act

Citizen Assist Sw Crescent Ave,

Welfare Check Sunnyside Ave,

Agency Assist S 11Th St; A9,

Suspicious Circ S 9Th St,

Accident No Inj Yakima Valley & Homer St

Suspicious Circ E Edison Ave

Theft Yakima Valley Hwy

Harassment Upland Dr,

Traffic Stop N 1St St & Scoon Rd

Welfare Check Mayhew St,

Court Order Vio Lester Rd

Utility Problem N 16Th St,

Domestic Ismo Loop

20S08621 02:10:20

September 18

Utility Problem S 1St St & E Lincoln Ave

Traffic Offense Waneta Rd;

Threats Yakima Valley Hwy;

September 19

Accident No Inj Ray Rd & Sheller Rd,

Unwanted Guest Yakima Valley Hwy

Abandoned Vehic Ida Belle Ln,

Disorderly E Lincoln Ave,

Welfare Check E Edison Ave; Apt

Animal Problem N 16Th St

Mal Mischief North Ave

Alarm Business E South Hill Rd

Lost Property W Madison Ave

Accident Injury Willowcrest Dr & Sunnyside

Traffic Hazard Cemetery Rd

Traffic Hazard Ivone Dr & Villareal Dr,

Alarm Resident Liberty Ln,

Parking Problem S 7Th St; Blk,

Livestock Incid E Edison Ave

Noise Complaint S 6Th St & E Lincoln Ave

Noise Complaint Jersey St

Traffic Hazard North Ave & N 16Th St

Dui S 1St St

Suspicious Circ W Grandview Ave

Fraud Federal Way

Noise Complaint Guernsey St

Shots Fired E Yakima Valley Hwy & N 1St St.

Noise Complaint Cemetery Rd

Alarm Resident S 16Th St

Suspicious Circ W Grandview Ave

Suspicious Circ Cemetery Rd

Burglary Tacoma Ave

Noise Complaint N 13Th St

Suspicious Circ S 4Th St

September 20

Trespassing Crescent Ave

Suspicious Circ Sw Crescent Ave

Accident Hitrun S 9Th St

Theft E Yakima Valley Hwy

Citizen Assist E Lincoln Ave,

Citizen Assist Homer St

Alarm Business E Yakima Valley Hwy

Mal Mischief S 11Th St,

Utility Problem E Franklin Ave

Livestock Incid E Lincoln Ave;

Recovered Stolen S 6Th St & E Lincoln Ave

Theft S 6Th St,

Theft S 6Th St

Suspicious Circ W Madison Ave

Suspicious Circ W Madison Ave,

Citizen Assist Columbia Ave,

Solicitor E Yakima Valley Hwy

Welfare Check Crescent Ave

Agency Assist Cascade Loop,

Alarm Business Blaine Ave; Eluding S 11Th St & E Edison Ave

Transport N Front St

Suspicious Circ Picard Pl

Agency Assist Tacoma Ave

Suspicious Circ Sheller Rd

Noise Complaint S 9Th St,

Traffic Stop S 1St St

Citizen Assist Grant Ave

Domestic Grant Ave

Shots Fired Irving Ave

Alarm Business Yakima Valley & E Edison

September 21

Juvenile Probm W Maple Ave

Traffic Hazard Yakima Valley Hwy

Code Enforce W South Hill Rd

Welfare Check Outlook Rd.

Theft E Lincoln Ave

Suspicious Circ Mcclain Dr.

Animal Problem Bridge St & Sunnyside Ave

Mal Mischief E Franklin Ave

Alarm Resident W Nicolai Ave,

Warrant Service State Route 241

Suspicious Circ W South Hill Rd

Disorderly E Yakima Valley Hwy

Welfare Check North Ave

Domestic S 4Th St

Theft Harrison Ave

Mal Mischief S 11Th St & Harrison Ave

Juvenile Probm Ayrshire St

Suspicious Circ Sheller Rd

Theft S 6Th St

Citizen Assist Blaine Ave

Assault E Lincoln Ave

Atmt To Locate Kriner Rd,

September 22

Suspicious Circ Rouse Rd

Traffic Hazard 1St St; I-82 Off Ramp,

Domestic Allen Rd

Suspicious Circ S 6Th St

Alarm Business S 6Th St;

Alarm Business E Yakima Valley Hwy

Grandview Police

September 17

Information W 2Nd St; Grandview Police Cgv Act

Suspicious Circ Apache Dr,

Information E 2Nd St

Fraud N 5Th St

Accident Hit&Run W Wine Country Rd & N Eucl

Traffic Hazard W Wine Country Rd & N Eucl

Animal Problem Sandy Ln,

Suspicious Circ W South Hill Rd

Accident Hitrun E Yakima Valley Hwy

Theft E Lincoln Av

Dui Stover Rd & W Wine Country

Unwanted Guest N Euclid Rd

Illegal Burning Sheller Rd

Domestic Ismo Loop

Unwanted Guest W Wine Country Rd

Court Order Vio Lester Rd, Sunnyside, Wa C3e Act

September 18

Animal Problem Grandridge Rd & W 5Th St

Transport N Front St; Yakima County

Information W Wine Country Rd;

Illegal Burning E 2Nd St,

Granger Police

September 21

Suspicious Circ Main St,

Accident Hit&Run Cherry Hill Rd

Unwanted Guest Granger Ave

Suspicious Circ Mentzer Ave W

Alarm Business Bailey Ave

Alarm Business Main St

Agency Assist Fletcher Ln

Mabton Police

September 21

Sex Crime Pine St

Assault 6Th Ave

Animal Problem Fern St & S 3Rd St

Animal Problem S 3Rd St

Juvenile Probm Pine St

Traffic Hazard Vance Rd

Suspicious Circ Mentzer Ave W

Juvenile Probm Washington St

Juvenile Probm High School Rd

September 22

Alarm Business N 3Rd St

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.