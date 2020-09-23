Sunnyside Police
September 16
Fireworks Ravine Dr,
Suspicious Circ S 9Th St,
Welfare Check S 11Th St,
Mental Subject Homer St;
Fraud S 1St St
Theft S 4Th St
Welfare Check Saul Rd;
Threats Roosevelt Ct
Animal Problem E Ida Belle St
Animal Problem W Grandview Ave
20S08572 14:58:45 09/16/20 Animal Problem E Lincoln Ave; Martin Dent Sse3 Act
20S08573 12:09:13 09/16/20 Animal Problem Waneta Rd; Am Pm, Sunnysid Sss3 Act
Transport E Yakima Valley Hwy
Unwanted Guest E Kearney Ave,
Trespassing S 6Th St; Safeway,
Suspicious Circ S 6Th St & Grant Ave
Fire Structure Rouse Rd #32;
Theft E Yakima Valley Hwy;
Suicidal Person Heffron St,
Alarm Business Midvale Rd;
Harassment W South Hill Rd
Attempt To Locate Homer St
Suspicious Circ W Grandview Ave
Suicidal Person S 11Th St
Welfare Check Grant Ave
Citizen Assist Fairview Ave, Sunnyside, W Ssn2 Clo
Theft E Franklin Ave
Traffic Offense S 6Th St;
Theft E Lincoln Ave;
Welfare Check S Hamilton Dr
Traffic Hazard E Yakima Valley Hwy;
Suspicious Circ S 16Th St & Harrison Ave,
Transport Tacoma Ave
September 17
Transport Wallace Way; Yakima Valley
Theft S 7Th St,
Transport E Yakima Valley Hwy
Suspicious Circ E Yakima Valley Hwy
Civil Matter Yakima Valley Hwy
Welfare Check Sunnyside Ave,
Suspicious Circ E South Hill Rd, Sunnyside Ssw6 Act
Citizen Assist Sw Crescent Ave,
Welfare Check Sunnyside Ave,
Agency Assist S 11Th St; A9,
Suspicious Circ S 9Th St,
Accident No Inj Yakima Valley & Homer St
Suspicious Circ E Edison Ave
Theft Yakima Valley Hwy
Harassment Upland Dr,
Traffic Stop N 1St St & Scoon Rd
Welfare Check Mayhew St,
Court Order Vio Lester Rd
Utility Problem N 16Th St,
Domestic Ismo Loop
20S08621 02:10:20
September 18
Utility Problem S 1St St & E Lincoln Ave
Traffic Offense Waneta Rd;
Threats Yakima Valley Hwy;
September 19
Accident No Inj Ray Rd & Sheller Rd,
Unwanted Guest Yakima Valley Hwy
Abandoned Vehic Ida Belle Ln,
Disorderly E Lincoln Ave,
Welfare Check E Edison Ave; Apt
Animal Problem N 16Th St
Mal Mischief North Ave
Alarm Business E South Hill Rd
Lost Property W Madison Ave
Accident Injury Willowcrest Dr & Sunnyside
Traffic Hazard Cemetery Rd
Traffic Hazard Ivone Dr & Villareal Dr,
Alarm Resident Liberty Ln,
Parking Problem S 7Th St; Blk,
Livestock Incid E Edison Ave
Noise Complaint S 6Th St & E Lincoln Ave
Noise Complaint Jersey St
Traffic Hazard North Ave & N 16Th St
Dui S 1St St
Suspicious Circ W Grandview Ave
Fraud Federal Way
Noise Complaint Guernsey St
Shots Fired E Yakima Valley Hwy & N 1St St.
Noise Complaint Cemetery Rd
Alarm Resident S 16Th St
Suspicious Circ W Grandview Ave
Suspicious Circ Cemetery Rd
Burglary Tacoma Ave
Noise Complaint N 13Th St
Suspicious Circ S 4Th St
September 20
Trespassing Crescent Ave
Suspicious Circ Sw Crescent Ave
Accident Hitrun S 9Th St
Theft E Yakima Valley Hwy
Citizen Assist E Lincoln Ave,
Citizen Assist Homer St
Alarm Business E Yakima Valley Hwy
Mal Mischief S 11Th St,
Utility Problem E Franklin Ave
Livestock Incid E Lincoln Ave;
Recovered Stolen S 6Th St & E Lincoln Ave
Theft S 6Th St,
Theft S 6Th St
Suspicious Circ W Madison Ave
Suspicious Circ W Madison Ave,
Citizen Assist Columbia Ave,
Solicitor E Yakima Valley Hwy
Welfare Check Crescent Ave
Agency Assist Cascade Loop,
Alarm Business Blaine Ave; Eluding S 11Th St & E Edison Ave
Transport N Front St
Suspicious Circ Picard Pl
Agency Assist Tacoma Ave
Suspicious Circ Sheller Rd
Noise Complaint S 9Th St,
Traffic Stop S 1St St
Citizen Assist Grant Ave
Domestic Grant Ave
Shots Fired Irving Ave
Alarm Business Yakima Valley & E Edison
September 21
Juvenile Probm W Maple Ave
Traffic Hazard Yakima Valley Hwy
Code Enforce W South Hill Rd
Welfare Check Outlook Rd.
Theft E Lincoln Ave
Suspicious Circ Mcclain Dr.
Animal Problem Bridge St & Sunnyside Ave
Mal Mischief E Franklin Ave
Alarm Resident W Nicolai Ave,
Warrant Service State Route 241
Suspicious Circ W South Hill Rd
Disorderly E Yakima Valley Hwy
Welfare Check North Ave
Domestic S 4Th St
Theft Harrison Ave
Mal Mischief S 11Th St & Harrison Ave
Juvenile Probm Ayrshire St
Suspicious Circ Sheller Rd
Theft S 6Th St
Citizen Assist Blaine Ave
Assault E Lincoln Ave
Atmt To Locate Kriner Rd,
September 22
Suspicious Circ Rouse Rd
Traffic Hazard 1St St; I-82 Off Ramp,
Domestic Allen Rd
Suspicious Circ S 6Th St
Alarm Business S 6Th St;
Alarm Business E Yakima Valley Hwy
Grandview Police
September 17
Information W 2Nd St; Grandview Police Cgv Act
Suspicious Circ Apache Dr,
Information E 2Nd St
Fraud N 5Th St
Accident Hit&Run W Wine Country Rd & N Eucl
Traffic Hazard W Wine Country Rd & N Eucl
Animal Problem Sandy Ln,
Suspicious Circ W South Hill Rd
Accident Hitrun E Yakima Valley Hwy
Theft E Lincoln Av
Dui Stover Rd & W Wine Country
Unwanted Guest N Euclid Rd
Illegal Burning Sheller Rd
Domestic Ismo Loop
Unwanted Guest W Wine Country Rd
Court Order Vio Lester Rd, Sunnyside, Wa C3e Act
September 18
Animal Problem Grandridge Rd & W 5Th St
Transport N Front St; Yakima County
Information W Wine Country Rd;
Illegal Burning E 2Nd St,
Granger Police
September 21
Suspicious Circ Main St,
Accident Hit&Run Cherry Hill Rd
Unwanted Guest Granger Ave
Suspicious Circ Mentzer Ave W
Alarm Business Bailey Ave
Alarm Business Main St
Agency Assist Fletcher Ln
Mabton Police
September 21
Sex Crime Pine St
Assault 6Th Ave
Animal Problem Fern St & S 3Rd St
Animal Problem S 3Rd St
Juvenile Probm Pine St
Traffic Hazard Vance Rd
Suspicious Circ Mentzer Ave W
Juvenile Probm Washington St
Juvenile Probm High School Rd
September 22
Alarm Business N 3Rd St
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.