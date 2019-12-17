SUNNYSIDE — 28 school students were treated to an engaging holiday shopping experience by lower valley law enforcement representatives and community volunteers which will be remembered by all who responded with a colorful glow of Christmas wonder during the Shop with a Cop event at Walmart on Saturday morning, Dec. 14.
For the second year in a row, the Sunnyside Police Department partnered together with the School District and Walmart to bring the gift of joy to those students in need of some cheerful attention, along with helping them fulfill their family gift list while embracing the spirit of giving.
“It’s an awesome opportunity to give back to the community and our kids, SPD Student Resource Officer Erica Rollinger stated. “We’re also able to reach out and affect local families through positive engagement. All of the officers volunteer their time to come out and spend time with these kids.”
She and fellow SRO Chris Sparks created the outreach event last year and have strived to make this one even bigger. They were able to expand the program to include three additional students from the Mabton School District. Police agencies are welcome to participate by nominating a student from their jurisdiction.
Walmart Store Manager Cynthia Guajardo acknowledged that they were able to make a $5,000 grant through their corporate foundation to the SPD. In addition to their sponsorship, about 25 associates volunteered to help in making the in-store event a memorable one.
“This event provides our associates with an opportunity to volunteer their time and help out in the community. It kind of brings them out to have fun,” Guajardo noted.
There was one associate who humbly exhibited what the significance of Christmas is all about – the spirit of giving. (See the accompanying Santa’s helper story.)
Seventh grade student Meagan Bell was escorted by SPD SRO Sparks as he commanded the shopping cart in keeping pace with her browsing the toy aisles and searching for the perfect robot which would make her five-year old brother Isaac happy.
When she saw the Power Ranger robot, the 13-year-old knew that was the present and handed it to Sparks, who examined the toy while nostalgically remembering out loud how much he enjoyed the live-action superheroes as a kid before placing the action figure in the cart.
Meagan was already off to the beauty department to find a gift for her mom and grandparents before Sparks had finished reminiscing about his childhood pursuits.
“I get to go around and interview all the kids and get their Christmas lists. That way, when they’re done shopping for their families, they have a gift waiting for them at the end. That’s my favorite part,” explained Sparks.
Washington Elementary fourth grade student Emily Duran also enjoyed her shopping adventure with Officer Sparks.
“It was really fun, and I loved it,” the nine-year-old enthusiastically reported. “I’m going to start calling him Officer Sparkles!”
