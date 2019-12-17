PROSSER— If you missed Santa in one of his multiple sightings last weekend, he is coming back this Thursday on a firetruck in Prosser.
From 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., West Benton Fire and Rescue in Prosser will be escorting Santa all through town.
Grab the kids and the grandparents, there will be candy canes for all.
For more information go to West Benton Fire and Rescue website or call 509-786-3873.
