YAKIMA — A 2014 Polaris Ranger UTV stolen from Glade Road in Mabton on Aug. 18 was recovered Sept. 18 on Branch Road in Wapato.
The suspect, Joshawa Estrada, 22, of Wapato faced charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, as well as possession of controlled substance of heroin, methamphetamine, Fentanyl in his preliminary hearing in Yakima Superior Court Monday, Sept. 21.
He also faced charges of violation of his Department of Corrections order of condition contract.
Officer of the Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force assisted Yakima Sheriff’s Office Specialist Gonzalez on a home visit with Estrada, who was a suspect in a recent burglary.
Officers discovered the vehicle used in the burglary as well as the missing UTV reported missing by Mabton resident Brian Tobin.
Estrada is currently being held in Yakima County Jail on a $25,000 bail on the stolen vehicle charges and three counts of possession of controlled substances.
