SUNNYSIDE — A dispatch for extra patrol in the 400 block of East Edison Avenue lead to the Dec. 20 arrest of Miguel Aguilar, 25, on an outstanding warrant.
He was also charged with possession of two grams of methamphetamine.
Sunnyside police were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block, when suspicious vehicles are seen coming and going.
Officers recognized Aguilar as a frequent visitor the location. After running a check on Aguilar, it was discovered he had the outstanding warrant.
Aguilar, who also is known as Angel Guerrero, appeared in Yakima County Superior Court Thursday, Dec. 27, facing the drug possession charge, as well as an outstanding Department of Corrections escape warrant.
He is being held in Yakima County Jail on a $15,000 bond, concerning an offender accountability act, forgery identify theft, theft under $750, use of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
