YAKIMA — Alberto Jonathan Reyna, 21, of Sunnyside appeared in Yakima Superior Court Monday, Sept. 21, facing charges of possession of stolen vehicle.
The suspect was arrested Sept. 19, following citizens reports of an erratic driver in the area of the 400 block of West Madison Ave.
Meanwhile a Yakima Sheriff Officer Deputy was taking reports of a vehicle stolen from at the 3600 block of Sunnyside Mabton Highway. Further investigation found the two cases were related. The vehicle was reportedly belonged to the suspected brother, according to court records.
Sunnyside officers located the stolen vehicle and identified Reyna in the area of South 4th Street and East Lincoln.
There also two passengers in the car, a 19-yearold female and an 11-year-old female, whom he had offered ride.
The vehicle was stopped, and Reyna was taken into custody without incident.
Officers observed signs that he was using Percocet. The Washington Patrol were called to assist with the DUI. The vehicle was released to its owner.
Reyna is being held without bail in the Yakima County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.